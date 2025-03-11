Issa is Cash Money Records’ next star

Issa has been a mainstay in Atlanta rap scene for a while now. His cousin is Jacquees and Issa is currently pushing his single “100 Ways,” featuring Yung Bleu. He recently signed with Birdman’s label Cash Money Records and after hearing some of his unreleased music, he is definitely a future star on the label. Issa stepped into the Star Studio to talk his upcoming album and drop some bars for us.

Tell us about your new single “100 Ways.” Are there really 100 ways to love a girl?

Man, it’s 100 ways. And it’s funny, because there’s a version of the song that I’m going to put out that actually is an extra verse on it at the end. The label made me take this extra verse off, but on this last verse of the song, I’m talking about, literally, 100 ways I can love you. I can love you through conversation. So many different ways that I could do it.

What was the inspiration behind this song?

I always write love songs. I’ve been doing that my whole career. It’s one of my specialties. It’s something that I’m really good at and I’m able to pull from that energy. I’m always able to pull from that because I do understand love. I’ve been in a relationship for a very long time, and so me and my wife being together for so many years, it’s so many different experiences and things that we’ve been through. And I know I love fields, and so it’s easy for me to pull from that and write a song about it.

What can we expect on I Am, Vol. 3?

Greatness, I don’t have a date yet. I’m running with the single right now. We are pushing the single so that’s just what we are focusing on right now. And then I’ll have a date soon. It’s definitely going to be this summer. I got to get it out. And you can just expect great music. You can expect hit records, you can expect to hear my story, to hear a whole lot about my journey, how my journey has been as an artist up until now. I’ve been doing this for a long time. I’ve been in it for a while, and I’m still here, and I’m grateful to be here, and it’s a message in all my music. I’m a messenger, not just a rapper. I’m a messenger. And so, I just want everybody to tap in with that. And you know, the more that people tune in, the more we gonna grow.