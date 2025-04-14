Markuann Smith on ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 4 and Tupac

Markuann Smith does it all when it comes to the “Godfather Of Harlem.” He is the creator and executive producer of the TV series, which was inspired by stories his Godmother told to him about Harlem growing up, and he promised her two decades ago that he would tell the true story of her Grandfather, Bumpy Johnson. He even acts in his own series playing the role of Junie Byrd. The third season premiered yesterday Apr. 13, so Markuann stepped into the Star Studio to talk his show and some Tupac.

Poetic Justice or Juice?

I would say Juice. Wow. Juice shot in Harlem and the intensity and the excitement was there, man, you know, think about, you know, being on set drinking 40 ounces with Tupac Shakur.

What was Tupac like when he was alive? Did he have aura back then?

He absolutely had aura. I tell you, you know, fun fact, I was a roadie for my brother. My brother’s a older old school rapper, by the name of Father MC, he came out in the 90s. So, I did all the grunt work. I was the first one off the bus, last one on, carrying big 1200 coffins. But Tupac Shakur was a roadie for Digital Underground. Treacher was a roadie for Latifah. So many a nights, we used to sit on the tour bus and just talk about life, sit on the steps and just have a beer, drink a 40-ounce, and just talk about life. Just brown boys, just trying to make it. Pac’s biggest thing was he wanted to see himself from the big screen. He wanted to hear himself on the radio. These were escapes for us, bro, like being able to be creative and take it outside the circle and do different things that [were] very important for us.

What about Frank Lucas’ life were you most excited to bring to life?

Well, you see Bumpy come home from Alcatraz in 1963, right? So, seeing Frank Lucas is like almost going to pre-Bumpy before he came in New York. Bumpy is actually seeing what he been through, you know, taking that bus, trying to know, to lay the land and be the king. You know, you see heads bumping this season. It’s definitely going to be some tension. You know, I don’t know if it’s going to be the tension of you going to like Frank Lucas or you’re not going to like Frank Lucas. You know, my character is always watching him side eye, you know, but that’s the way that Bumpy actually sees him, you know, as a young, hungry entrepreneur coming up from the south.

Why was Rome Flynn the perfect choice to play Frank Lucas?

I think Rome definitely brings a different audience. You know, we had an older audience with the Godfather of Harlem, and bringing that youth and that intensity, and Rome was a dope actor, you know, being able to … become Frank, to get his swag, you know, walking in with the chinchilla coat, and being able to be someone that’s not just a pretty boy. He could get you can get cut, or you can get gutted like a fish any day. I really like what Rome did in bringing that character to life.

One of the earlier seasons focused on one of favorite American heroes, Malcolm X. What does he mean to you?

Malcolm X means honesty. He speaks his mind. He’s by any means necessary, not settling, going for what he believes in, you know. And the thing with Malcolm X, the Malcolm X character was so powerful, right? We had two Malcolm X’s. Detroit Red was a pimp. He was on the streets; he was addicted to heroin. Bumpy actually snuck him out of town after he owed someone a big debt. And on top of that, a lot of people don’t understand that or realize that, when Malcolm passed away, Bumpy paid for his funeral. He walked to every store owner in Harlem and made them contribute to his funeral.

Malcolm and Bumpy had a real great relationship. My grandmother used to tell me stories all the time — from playing chess with each other to inviting him to breakfast, trying to get him to eat bacon, you know, doing things like that. It was just their story of friendship. And I think when Malcolm passed away, it really affected Bumpy, because he wanted him to change. And when Malcolm said, “I can’t take your protection, because if I take your protection, my men are going to look at me weird because I have a dope dealer protecting me.” It really hurt him when Malcolm got assassinated.