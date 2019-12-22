6 must-read music books and memoirs for 2020

There were many great music-related books that came out in 2019 as well as a few gems from years past. In addition to great gift ideas, these ‘must read’ titles should also be top of the list of books for 2020.

1. The Beautiful Ones by Prince

Prince, the musical genius, spent his career concealing his private life from fans. It came as a big surprise when it was announced earlier this year that he had written an autobiography, given he died an untimely death in 2016. The completion of The Beautiful Ones, however, was achieved from previously recorded interviews. Co-author Dan Piepenbring was able to capture the story of Prince’s early years through his teenage years in said interviews. He then authenticated the rest of the book with handwritten manuscripts from the “Purple One.” The book brilliantly unveils never-before-revealed moments of the music legend’s life for a read fans will never forget.

2. My Love Story: Tina Turner by Deborah Davis, Dominik Wichmann

There have been many books written about the queen of Rock n’ Roll, but none in the voice of the legend herself. My Love Story is an inspiring story of continuous perseverance of how Tina Turner was able to triumph. Her life and love story is inspiring, from her dark days of hidden misery to her glorious fame, Tina, at the age of 80, continues to rise to the top.

3. Dapper Dan Made in Harlem: A Memoir by Daniel R. Day

Dapper Dan, an American haberdasher from Harlem has suited a myriad of gangsters, celebrities, and athletes for years. The legendary designer has been an inspiration to New York and the world. In this memoir, Daniel R. Day (a.k.a. Dapper Dan) chronicles his life growing up poor in Harlem to becoming one of the most notable streetwear designers in the world.

4. Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me by Charlamagne Tha God

Charlamagne Tha God’s book Shook One is a call to action not just for himself but for many who suffer from anxieties and fears. Shook One chronicles Charlamagne’s fears; losing his roots, being a bad dad, and a terrible husband. This book becomes a wakeup call, not just for Charlamagne but for others who are “shook.”

5. The Art & Science of Respect: A Memoir by James Prince

James Prince, an entrepreneur and businessman was at the helm of the most successful independent label, Rap-A-Lot Records. In his memoir, Prince explains how he became the most respected man in hip-hop. The book outlines Prince’s philosophy of how respect is earned. He also delves into his adversities and triumphs as a boxing promoter.

6. A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston by Robyn Crawford

After decades of silence, long-time childhood friend Robyn Crawford tells all about her relationship with legendary singer, Whitney Houston. Since Houstons’ death in 2012, Crawford has been silent until the release of her book A Song for You. The book reveals untold stories and behind the scenes accounts of their relationship and Houston’s success.