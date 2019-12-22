Eddie Murphy roasts Bill Cosby in return to ‘Saturday Night Live’ (videos)

Eddie Murphy ripped it during his first return to “Saturday Night Live” in 35 years this weekend and he punctuated his reunion by roasting disgraced comic legend Bill Cosby.

The Coming to America and Bevery Hills Cop star, 58, who is credited with singlehandedly reviving “SNL” in the early 1980s, also revived his “Mr. Robinson” and “Gumby” routines that made him a national star even before his blockbuster movie career rocketed him into rarified territory.

During his monologue, Murphy also poked fun at how perceptions of himself and Bill Cosby have been altered dramatically over the past three decades. Back in the 1980s, during the pinnacle of Murphy’s stand-up career that included “Delirious” and the record-breaking “RAW” concert films, he was viewed as a foul-mouthed, hard-partying playboy, while Cosby was seen as “America’s Dad.”

“If you would have told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring, stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail … I would have took that bet,” Murphy said to raucous laughter.

“Who is America’s dad now?” Murphy added in his Cosby voice added as the studio audience howled.

Murphy was a cast member on “SNL” from 1980 to 1984 but left the show after comedian David Spade mocked his movie career back in 1995, saying, “Look, children, it’s a falling star!” Rolling Stone reported.

Murphy’s much-anticipated return was highlighted by fellow comic superstars Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle joining him onstage during his monologue.

“This is the last episode of 2019,” Murphy began his monologue. “but if you’re Black, it’s the first episode since I left in 1984.”

All 10 of Murphy’s children flew from across the country to New York to witness their iconic father perform on “SNL.”

Flip the page to see the monologue in full as well as the famous “Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood” bit: