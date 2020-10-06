Kentucky AG responds to being called ‘sellout’ by Megan Thee Stallion (video)

The Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky who refused to bring homicide charges against the three cops who fatally shot Breonna Taylor says it doesn’t hurt being called “a sellout Negro.”

Daniel Cameron, 34, was asked by Fox News to respond to Megan Thee Stallion’s performance of “Savage,” where the rapper torched Cameron at the end of the song. Megan, 25, played a clip where activist Tamika Mallory equated Cameron to the “sellout” Africans who first sold their own people to the Europeans in what became known as the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade.

As rolling out reported, Cameron refused to indict the three Louisville cops with manslaughter charges for killing Taylor after busting in her home on a no-knock warrant at 1 a.m. on March 13.

“The fact that someone would get on national television and disparage me because I am trying to do my job is disgusting,” Cameron said of Megan Thee Stallion. “But this is not the first time we’ve seen this, and it certainly won’t be the last time we see this.”

The attorney general said being called a “sellout” is something that he has experienced since college because he prescribes to a different political philosophy than most Blacks. Cameron intimates that he’s accustomed to the ostracism that comes with being a “Black Republican” who thinks independently and does not acquiesce to the “mob mentality” of most African Americans.

Cameron added that his job is to present the facts as they are, whereas Megan Thee Stallion is a person who tried to “fashion facts to a narrative.”

Check out Megan Thee Stallion’s SNL performance of “Savage” from Saturday, Oct 3.