Lil Wayne’s jet searched by the FBI

Lil Wayne insists everything is “all goody” after his private jet was reportedly searched by the FBI.

The 37-year-old rapper was traveling with several passengers from California to Florida on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, and his plane was stopped by authorities when he touched down at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport after they were said to have been alerted that weapons and marijuana were possibly being transported on the aircraft.

According to the Miami Herald newspaper, officials from the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other agencies, boarded the 14-seater jet with a warrant and found cocaine and a gun.

All passengers were told to stay at the scene until the searches were complete and it’s not believed anyone was arrested at the time.

Authorities confirmed to local news outlets that no immediate charges had been filed.

Wayne hopped on Twitter after the news broke, and referring to a previous post cheering on the Green Bay Packers, wrote: “All goody! I think they thought I was talking abt a different “Pack” in my last tweet. But anyway GO PACK GO!!!”

Defense lawyer Howard Srebnick said the “Lollipop” hitmaker — whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. — was “cleared” to leave the scene by investigators.

If anyone had been charged following the search, they could have faced spending Christmas behind bars because, under normal protocol, they would have been taken to the Federal Detention Center in Miami until they could have their first appearance in federal court.

The courts are closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.