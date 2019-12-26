Black man stabbed by racist White truck driver while seeking new job

Ronnell Hughes was seeking to land a new job when he was attacked by a racist. Hughes, new to Ontario, Oregon, was sitting at a table inside of an Arby’s where he was hoping to find employment, according to Malheur Enterprise.

Without warning, Nolan Strauss, a 26-year-old truck driver, approached Huges and slashed him in the neck with a knife. Huges never saw Strauss walking in his direction.

Two truck stop workers pulled Strauss off of Hughes and wrestled him to the floor. Hughes was eventually rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery after being put into an induced coma. He is expected to survive.

After being arrested, Strauss told police that he attacked Hughes because he was Black and that “he hates black people,” according to the affidavit. Strauss also said “his intent was to kill the victim.”

Strauss claimed that he had a history of mental health issues and was diagnosed with bipolar. However, he was still charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and first-degree bias, and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held on $250,000 bail.

Along with seeking justice, Hughes could possibly sue Strauss and his employer, May Trucking Co.