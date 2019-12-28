The 2020 Nissan Maxima Platinum: 5-star style, fun and affordability

This is it! The new 2020 Nissan Maxima Platinum, has all the attributes that an executive or the all-around creative person is looking for in a car. You name it, the Nissan Maxima has it from its quick acceleration to the stunning design, everything is impeccable.

Nissan took the time to add style inside. The beveled interior dashboard pops. It makes you, the driver, feel like Nissan thought about you when designing this car. Nissan also offers several interior color packages, like the diamond-quilted Rakuda tan leather seats. Nissan updated the front with a new aggressive featuring a deep V grille and bold LED headlights. There were significant revisions to the rear fascia with LED taillights as well.

When driving the 2020 Nissan Maxima, it affects everything you do, whether you want to listen to music, or a podcast, the environment of this vehicle, and the energy inside gives you a comforting cocooning feeling. Additional eye-popping enhancements include the dual-panel panoramic moonroof and Intelligent Around View® Monitor.

If you’re thinking about a new car, go and test-drive this budget-friendly must-have. Nissan’s Maxima will give you the style and the impact that you’re looking for. Gas mileage is impressive, 20 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway. This car can bring you from home to work and back and make you feel like you’re a millionaire.

When you think about the Nissan and the 2020 Maxima Platinum, think affordable luxury. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $41,540. I give this beauty five stars!