Photographer Rhayna C. explains why capturing life’s moments is so gratifying

Social media: @rhaynacphotography

Favorite restaurant: Firebirds Wood Grill

Favorite guilty pleasure: I like country music

Favorite artist on repeat: Beyoncé

Rhayna C. views photography through the lens of relationships and is developing a niche as a lifestyle, maternity, boudoir and family photographer.

“What was once a hobby has morphed into something more gratifying,” the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native says. “Photography is an integral part of shared memories and stories. My role is to master that moment. This could be a hug, a smile, the music I play so that my subject feels relaxed and at ease, almost like they’re with a friend.”

Rolling out spoke with Rhayna C., who now calls Alpharetta, Georgia, home, about her work and passion for photography.

What inspired you to pursue photography?

I’ve always had a passion for photography. Since I was a small child, I’ve had a camera in my hand. Back in the day, my friends nicknamed me “Paparazzi” because I was always the one to capture our memories together.

How would you describe your style of photography?

I would classify my photography as focused on lifestyle, maternity, boudoir and family. The sessions are clean fun and timeless. I try to bring my personality to each shoot in order to keep my clients comfortable and relaxed. I especially love boudoir sessions because I love helping women feel confident and sexy in their own skin.

