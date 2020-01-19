Oprah Winfrey says Russell Simmons tried to force her quit documentary

Oprah Winfrey says Russell Simmons tried multiple times to get her to quit as executive producer of the documentary about his sexual assault allegations, Fox News reports.

However, the billionaire television station owner makes it clear that she did not step down because the hip-hop legend and Def Jam founder wanted her to.

On the eve of the Sundance Film Festival, where the documentary, titled “On the Record,” will debut, Winfrey told Fox News that Simmons, 62, “did reach out multiple times and attempted to pressure me,” Winfrey said through a spokesperson on Saturday.

Winfrey reiterates that she only decided to divorce herself from the documentary after she learned of some inconsistencies in the reporting of one of Simmons’ accusers, Drew Dixon. Winfrey also believed the documentary was being rushed in order to be shown at Sundance. Winfrey insisted it would be better for the film to reconcile the discrepancies she found before putting the film out.

The Sundance Film Festival will take place in suburban Salt Lake City from Jan. 23 through Feb. 2.

Winfrey warned fans not to get it twisted just because she stepped away. The 65-year-old OWN mogul reiterated through a spokesperson that she believes Dixon’s story as well as the other women who come forward in the film.

“First and foremost, she believes all of the women,” the spokesperson shared with Fox News.