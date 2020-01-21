Beyoncé thanked fans who waited in line for her Ivy Park launch

Beyoncé has thanked her fans for waiting “in the snow and rain” for her Ivy Park launch.

The 38-year-old singer — who has full ownership of the brand after previously teaming up with Topshop — has now collaborated with Adidas for a brand new activewear collection and she has been “humbled” by the reaction to the fresh designs.

On Instagram, she wrote: “I want to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible human beings who stood in those long lines in the snow and rain. All the beautiful people who waited in the waiting room online. All of the friends and family who took the time to film videos and dress up in the unboxing.

“I am humbled, grateful and proud. Y’all look so good in your IVY PARK. I love you deep. B”

Hailey Bieber wasted no time in voicing her support for the “Formation” singer, as she hailed her as royalty alongside a heart emoji.

She simply commented on the post: “Queen”

Earlier this month, Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z sent “The Morning Show” star Reese Witherspoon a case of champagne after they shared a glass at the Golden Globes.

The couple sent the actress a surprise after she had revealed she leaned over to ask them for a glass of their Ace of Spades bubbly — which they snuck into the awards ceremony.

On her Instagram stories, she wrote: “Y’all! Came home to the best surprise from @beyonce and Jay-Z (sic)”

The champagne came with a note that read, “More water from Jay and B.”

Click continue to read more.