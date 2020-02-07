Marc Lamont Hill calls out Snoop, claims rapper was disrespectful to Gayle King

The reactions to Gayle King’s interview with Lisa Leslie continue to take different twists and turns. King was criticized by Snoop Dogg after she pressed Leslie about Kobe Bryant’s 2003 rape case.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, Snoop Dogg responded by lashing out at King and claiming that she and Oprah have an agenda to destroy Black men.

“I swear to God, we the worse,” Snoop said in the video he posted on his Instagram page. “We expect more from you, Gayle. Don’t you hang out with Oprah? Why ya’ll attacking us? We’re your people.”

Snoop paused for a few seconds before rhetorically asking, “Is it OK if I call her one?” Then he proceeded to call King a “b—-.”

Marc Lamont Hill, a political commentator and college professor, responded by calling out Snoop’s decision to call King a “funky dog face b—-.”

“The word for today is nuance,” Hill tweeted on Thursday. “You can have a critique of Gayle King — though folk should actually watch the whole interview — and hold Snoop accountable for the misogynistic way he engaged her.”

Then, on Friday, Feb. 7, Hill doubled down on his critique. He tweeted: “Shout out to all the #GirlDads from last week who are now trying to justify calling Gayle King a ‘funky dog face b—-. I see you.”

Snoop or King have yet to respond to Hill’s tweets.