Snoop Dogg explains why he went off on Gayle King regarding Kobe Bryant (video)

Rapper Snoop Dogg went on the radio to rationalize why he went off on a profanity-laced and misogynistic tirade against TV anchor Gayle King after her notorious Lisa Leslie interview.

Black Americans flipped their wigs when they saw a clip of King, the franchise star of “CBS This Morning,” repeatedly asking Leslie about Kobe Bryant’s alleged sexual assault in 2003.

King was drenched from the torrential downpour of hate from a multitude of irate Blacks who felt that King crossed the lines of journalistic ethics with her line of questioning.

Among the outraged masses including rap icon Snoop Dogg, 48, who posted a video on Instagram excoriating the 65-year-old best friend of Oprah Winfrey.

“Gayle King … out of pocket for that s––. Way out of pocket. What do you gain from that? I swear to God we the worst. We the f—-ing worst,” Snoop said.

“We expect more from you, Gail. Don’t you hang out with Oprah? Why y’all attacking us? We your people. You ain’t come after Harvey Weinstein asking them dumba– questions. I get sick of y’all. I wanna call you one. Is it OK if I call her one? Funky dog head b—-. How dare you try to tarnish my motherf—ing homeboy’s reputation. Punk motherf—er. Respect the family and back off, b—-, before we come get you.”

Many folks have since condemned Snoop’s misogynistic vitriol against King. Winfrey told the media that King is fearful for her safety and has hired bodyguards after Snoop and others issued death threats.

