The T.R.U. story of Skooly, Sleepy Rose, Worl, and Hott LockedN

2 Chainz continues to push boundaries in music. With the release of the T.R.U. compilation album, No Face No Case, the multiplatinum-selling artist will introduce a new generation of Atlanta-based artists.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect from T.R.U. artists Skooly, Sleepy Rose, Worl, and Hott LockedN.

Skooly

A young veteran in the music industry, Skooly first made a name for himself as a member of Rich Kidz. He has since released multiple projects that have kept him in discussion for the next artist to make it big out of Atlanta. With a mixture of harmony and rhyme, Skooly has a unique sound that could lead to platinum success.

Quote: “Sometimes it takes me a while to write music, but I have a certain passion for my music. I take my time. This is me spreading my wings. People love me enough to feel like they’re with me. My supporters fuel me.”

Sleepy Rose

The College Park native completed 10 songs on the first day he met 2 Chainz. Sleepy Rose was able to learn from 2 Chainz and follow his work ethic. The two collaborated on the hit single, “Georgia,” which they performed at the Atlanta Hawks’ game on Nov. 20, 2019.

Quote: “T.R.U. has the Atlanta sound that the people want. The album is everything you need. Everyone will come with their own flavor. We have love songs, songs for the gangsters, we have fun music, it’s everything in one. The entire family can listen to it.”

Worl

Raised in the Zone 3 area of Atlanta, Worl doesn’t consider himself to be a rapper. He says that he is more of a community activist who uses music to spread his message to the masses. After witnessing crime as a youth, Worl did not want to perpetuate violence in music. By using music as his testimonial, Worl gives heartfelt perspectives on songs such as “Give My All” and “Inhale.”

Quote: “This project is about discovery. You all know about 2 Chainz, but you will discover new sounds with what we have to offer. We have that new Atlanta sound, the real Atlanta sound that’s taking over. … While traveling, I get a chance to witness different cultures and it gives me more to rap about.”

Hott LockedN

As a native of College Park, Georgia, Hott LockedN was able to connect with 2 Chainz at an early age. 2 Chainz has since served as a mentor for Hott when it comes to music and life. Hott has built a respectable fan base and released stand out songs such as “G-Wagon,” and “Neva Had Sh–.”

Quote: “Everyone has their own unique style. [I’m] bringing the heat. You’re going to feel it when I come on a track. You have to be you at all times and do what’s best for you. You can’t halfway do it. You have to give it your all.”

Images by Louis Cuthbert for Steed Media Service