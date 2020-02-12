Romeo reportedly quit ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’

Rapper and businessman Romeo Miller reportedly has ended his tenure on the popular We TV show “Growing Up Hip Hop,” according to The Jasmine Brand and Hot New Hip Hop.

The son of rap legend Master P has been conspicuously absent from the reality show, which focuses on the lives of hip-hop icons’ sons and daughters.

Romeo, 30, whose full name is Percy Romeo Miller Jr., has ridden with the show since its inception in 2016. He is also listed as one of GUHH’s executive producers.

Romeo may have departed from the show due to some conflict he has with the production people. Hot New Hip Hop reports that he has been dissatisfied with being thrown into a fake love triangle involving Angela Simmons. He had posted several messages indicating his dissatisfaction with being portrayed as the bad guy in the Romeo-Simmons feud.

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that Romeo no longer acknowledges his affiliation with GUHH on his social media platforms.

Romeo posted a message on his Instagram page on Wednesday, Feb. 12, which may also explain his sudden absence from GUHH. He has been hosting his MTV show, “Ex on the Beach,” in New Zealand since 2018.