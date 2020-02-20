Chicago boutique Kido offers cultural clothing and books for children

Keewa Nurullah is a singer, a devoted wife and mother, an entrepreneur and the owner of Kido, a children’s clothing boutique in Chicago.

As a singer, she has performed for legends like Quincy Jones, Julie Andrews and the late Robin Williams. She has toured domestically and internationally in various shows and appeared on television and film.

Nurullah’s boutique focuses on colorful, unisex clothing and positive representation of children of color. At Kido, she has a curated collection of children’s books featuring lead characters of color as well as kids with disabilities and children growing up in nontraditional family structures.

Rolling out spoke with Nurullah about her business and the children’s books she recommends.

What inspires you to show up at work every day?

I am so inspired by the parents and young people who come into my shop. I am filled with love when I see the beauty and potential of the babies who enter our space. Truly engaging with the community and stimulating change is something I get to do every day.

Describe your personal culture.

My culture revolves around knowledge of self, acknowledgment of those who came before us and the cultivation of the next generation. I consider family, extended friend family, education, creativity and activism to be most important in my life.

Name three books that you would recommend to others.

Because I sell children’s books every day, I will give three recommendations: Julián Is A Mermaid [by Jessica Love], Dreamers [by Yuyi Morales], and A Moon for Moe and Mo [by Jane Breskin Zalben].

