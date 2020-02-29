Chicago brings over 300 professional Black women together for empowerment

Chicago 300 Black Women is an organization that empowers thousands of African Amerian women from Chicagoland and surrounding areas. The organization’s leadership has recently decided to establishing chapters in Atlanta, Texas, Arizona, and Washington D.C. with more cities to come. Every year, C3BW hosts an annual gala to honor black women of purpose who are committed to their careers, families and community. This year rolling out was able to sit with the founder and Chicago native, Dr. Tammy Hicks.

Tell me about the Chicago300BlackWomen organization?

The C3BW is a network of professional black women who are entrepreneurial women who come together to educate, uplift and inspire one another. This is a great group of women who join to become a better community of women that can be successful together.

What encouraged you to create an organization that brings black women together?

I created this organization because of my personal experience. I’ve experienced how unfortunately society has made it [hard] for more than one successful black woman in the room. A lot of us are in leadership roles and do believe in pulling out a chair for the next sister coming in the room.

I want to create a space for women to have that support system where we all have the space to be able to communicate some of the things we’re dealing with, some of the things we need to learn and a place to create a better sense of unity amongst us all over the world.

How are women able to join?

Our process is pretty basic. You know – filling out the form, having a conversation with the group of women [and] saying you would like to join.

It’s important that the women that are joining are like-minded and just all around are about growth and learning and helping to develop one another. Regardless of what your experiences may have been, God gave you an opportunity for a reason.

Explain how this organization has most impacted you?

I think it’s the support of strangers that has really humbled me. The support and sisterhood that I have received from women that I have never met. Rather they sponsored or just supported other women, just that sense of unity has really made me look at humanity and want to support in a different light. Nowadays, support is normally different than what you expect. You just can’t box support.

What’s next for the organization?

We would like to focus more on younger girls. Our next generation is who needs the most support. Explaining to them that they have the opportunity to be just as successful in other ways than society deems you to be successful.

Where can we find out more information about the Chicago300BlackWomen?

You can find us at chicago300blackwomen.org or Chicago300BlackWomen on social media platforms.