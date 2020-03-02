Waka Flocka knows he is ‘wack’ but tells how he made $30M (video)

Waka Flocka always knew that his rap skills were suspect, even at the pinnacle of his successful hip hop career and he admits as much in a new interview.

Despite his substandard ability to spit bars onto wax, Waka Flocka came into the game with the well-designed plan to get rich. And he has accomplished that objective many times over.

Waka, 33, admitted in a self-deprecating way during an interview with Everyday Struggle that he knew that he was pretty much the embodiment of his rap monicker, “wack rapper.”

The key to his success, says the man born who was born Juaquin James Malphurs in New York, was that his “realness” with his fans helped him overcome his “wack-ness.” In fact, Waka says he thrived in that underdog role.

Because he knew who he was from the beginning and had no illusions that he was aiming for, or belonged within, the pantheons of all-time great rap lyricists, he was able to carve out a niche for himself in the game with his brand of fun and humorous rap. He also churned out a group of memorable club bangers that landed high on the Billboard rap and pop charts, including “No Hands,” “Round of Applause,” and “Hard in da Paint.”

The crew at Everyday Struggle, tried to convince Waka otherwise and that he still had something to offer the game. But Waka, who is married to reality star Tammy Rivera, 33, said that he probably should have quit years before he actually did.

Fans probably disagree, but knowing who he was from the outset paid very handsome dividends, to the tune of about $30 million in 2012 alone. Mission accomplished.

Check out the interview in full with Everyday Struggle below.

