The versatile sounds of DJ Benjamin Walker burning up the clubs of LA

The dream for many DJs is to grace the airways of their favorite radio station. At one time, that was true for Benjamin Walker.

Benjamin’s passion to DJ grew while listening to some of his radio influences such as DJ Big Boy of Power 106 and Ryan Seacrest of KIIS FM.

During an internship with 92.3 The Beat in LA, Benjamin realized there was more to the game of disc jockeying. “As I wanted to do more than the radio. I realized the power behind making people move” states, Benjamin. Today, DJ Benjamin is one of LA’s most versatile DJs playing everything from James Brown to Katy Perry and Rick Ross to Calvin Harris.

Name: DJ Benjamin

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current city: Los Angeles

Venues where he spinning: Club resident at Harlowe, Strand House, Brunch 2 Bomb, and Private Events

Genre: Top 40, R&B, oldies, hip-hop, reggaeton, EDM

Tag Line: #BeatsByBenjamin

Social media handle: @DJBenjaminWalker

How do you create the perfect music experience?

Focus on the crowd, they are always your main client. I consider myself a music selector. Some DJs focus on turntablism or battling. My main objective is to keep people moving. No matter the location or crowd there is a vibe or song for everyone.

Name a DJ experience that changed your life?

My first major event spinning with Netflix I had the opportunity to DJ with Grandmaster Flash. Probably one of the few times I’ve performed with someone and was literally in shock. Not to mention, his DJ set absolutely murdered mine. I rarely feel defeated when behind the turntables, but it was Grandmaster Flash.

Favorite artist, you like to play?

I would have to go with Drake. He has a song for every vibe or mood. Happy, sad, drunk, celebrating, missing your ex … Drake has you covered.

What new music are you playing now?

I spend a lot of my time rediscovering the classics we tend to forget. My most recent rediscovery is “Not So Knee Deep” by Funkadelic. Even though I prefer to dig in the crates there is still some fire music out right now. I definitely have “Grace” by Lil Baby, “Toes” by DaBaby, “Best on Earth” by Russ, and of course “123” by Moneybagg Yo.

Four musicians who you believe changed the world

I’m not sure about the world, but I can tell you who changed my world; Pharrell Williams, Kanye West and Quincy Jones. Pharrell is one of the most diverse producers ever. Kanye West though his personal antics overshadows his genius at times. I mean a song called “Jesus Walks” that’s getting radio play. Unbelievable. As far as Quincy Jones … do I really need to explain?

Most requested songs during a set?

Britney Spears – “Toxic”

FLY (Fast Life Yungstas) – “Swag Surfn'”

Frankie Beverly & Maze – “Before I Let Go”

Songs for special occasions:

Exercising –Kanye West’s “Workout Plan”

Reading – Vince Staples’ “Yo Love”

Start my day – Kanye West’s “Champion”

Weddings – John Legend’s “All of Me”

House party – Kid N Play’s “Ain’t Gon’ Hurt Nobody”

Inspiration – Nipsey Hussle and DJ Khaled’s “Higher By”