3rd NBA player tests positive for coronavirus

A third NBA player tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday evening, the media has reported.

Christian Wood, a forward-center for the Detroit Pistons, has contracted COVID-19, The Athletic states. Wood and the Pistons last played a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday evening, a 124-106 loss. Shortly thereafter, the NBA suspended the season indefinitely.

Wood, a 25-year-old rising star who was born in Long Beach, California, a 30-minute drive south of Los Angeles, reportedly played for 38 minutes. He finished with 32 points and 7 rebounds in that final contest in a losing effort.

The Detroit Pistons released this statement that was obtained by The Athletic:

“A player on the Detroit Pistons, who is under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation since Wednesday night, was tested for COVID-19,” the statement reads.

“A preliminary positive result came back on March 14. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount.

“We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff.”

Wood becomes the third player who has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus that has shut down much of the country’s operations and much of the globe. The first two players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, are with the Utah Jazz.