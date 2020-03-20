Ready for optimal health? Dr. Flava’s must-read new book is the answer

After years of witnessing individuals, especially people of color, being diagnosed with preventable diseases, Dr. Tremaine Jones Afetorgbor felt it was time to write a book. The Pharmacist Guide: How to Health Yourself, will be scheduled for release on March 25, 2020, through her website, www.drflavaspices.com, and on April 4, on Amazon.com)

Also known as Dr. Flava, she earned her doctor of pharmacy degree in 2004 from Xavier University of Louisiana and has become a nationally sought-after wellness foodie pharmacist who advocates for lifestyle changes and healthy eating.

The wife, mother of two, creator and CEO of the healthy seasoning line DR Flava Spices, her mission is to help women and men transform the way they think and eat to create a healthier life.

Having a strong relationship with God, a supportive family and a commitment to serving mankind, Dr.Flava is excited to teach, encourage and share her expertise to impact the world.

What inspired you to write The Pharmacist Guide: How to Health Yourself?

After years of witnessing more individuals diagnosed with preventable diseases requiring prescription drugs and also realizing there is no quick fix to health but applying simple life-lasting changes is critical. I believe we should focus on the root cause to fix the problem. Healthy flavorful foods, lifestyle modifications (mind, body, and soul) can be used to aid in a healthier life before being prescribed medications or while on the prescription.

