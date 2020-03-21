Robin Beaman gives insight on how companies win with diversity

Robin Beaman knows the impact of properly marketing a product, business or influencer. The Howard University alumna has served as director of public relations at the National Children’s Museum in Washington, D.C., Black Entertainment Television, and “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

Beaman would later branch out on her own and start Beaman Incorporated, a strategic communications firm whose expertise is rooted in public relations, with expanded skill sets in digital marketing, advertising, mobility and high-level business strategy solutions.

With your company, you have worked with multiple corporations. Why is it important for those companies to embrace diversity?

For your company to be successful, diversity is important because it will impact your bottom line. That’s how you make more money. You need diversity of thought because sometimes people may think too much alike. You can make money when you have great minds who come together. Black women are trendsetters and are brilliant. And so we’re about making money and helping corporations make money.

You’ve had a storied career working with BET and Oprah Winfrey. What advice would you give to a young man or woman who wants to be in your shoes one day?

I would say, you always have to have dreams. And you have to make steps toward those dreams. As an analogy, an elephant is big so you eat it one bite at a time. That’s the same with your goals. Don’t ever plan without writing your plan down, making it clear, and focusing on it. Take it one step at a time and I believe people can do anything that they want to do. But you have to focus on this year and you have to work hard toward it.