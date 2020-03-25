Angela Hawkins created Bamblu to transform sleep habits

Angela Hawkins is the founder of Bamblu — a sleep company that offers bedding, sleepwear and aromatherapy products to help you get the rest you need.

Bamblu’s products are made from organic bamboo fibers — a unique fabric intended to help you get to the deep, restful, restorative sleep you deserve.

We spoke with the Bamblu boss lady about how e-commerce has transformed her business.

What impact does your business have on the community?

First and foremost for me the definition of success is the impact that I make on the next generation. If I can offer another young Black girl young or Black boy an opportunity to see that being a creative business owner is a means of creating a life for themselves and their family, then I’ve done my job.

How would you describe your professional evolution?

My first degree is in accounting. In my mind, I wanted to be the CFO of a large company, and I quickly realized I could not do this, but 30 years. This was not what was going to fulfill me. I started to dabble outside of corporate to see what it was that really sparked my interest. For me, it was always design and fabrics and being able to make things beautiful.

I still had this accounting and very structured analytical background. So I developed an interior design business. I wanted to narrow it down and then I started looking into solving a problem. I could offer an opportunity to not just buy sheets based on the color, but based on the function. When I decided to do that it all kind of came full circle for me.

