How love and marriage led to a multimillion-dollar beauty empire for Mielle

Part of Melvin Rodriguez’s secret sauce to building a multimillion-dollar beauty empire includes the partnership between him and his wife Monique.

Rodriguez, a former systems engineer for UPS and his wife, a former nurse, managed to create a beauty juggernaut with their joint brainchild, Mielle Organics. Check out our conversation with Melvin Rodriguez.

Where did the idea for your line of products originate?

Mielle Organics was the idea and vision given to my beautiful wife, Monique, from God. While battling the loss of our son in 2013, it was extremely difficult for us to mentally find balance. In search of peace through prayer, Monique decided to simply do what she loved, and that was tapping into beauty. With her education as a registered nurse, Monique created an Instagram dedicated to educating followers on natural hair care, giving hair tips, and cooking up hair recipes in their kitchen. When a loyal fan inquired about purchasing the products, it sparked a fire that created Mielle Organics, which has been in business since 2014. We knew we were onto something when every single bottle of our first product, Mielle Almond Mint Oil, sold out on the first day of our launch. We [sold] several thousand units.

