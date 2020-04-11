Let’s pray for Babyface and all families impacted by coronavirus

If you don’t know what you miss, you don’t miss it.

We now know that Babyface, along with his family, has contracted and is dealing with coronavirus. For those of you who don’t remember, I just want you to know the feeling of what he has given us will last and that pride we feel for him won’t abandon you. So pray for Babyface and his family.

It is a wonderful moment to know that all of us are missing things that we wouldn’t normally go without. To go to a crowded restaurant, or a beach, to watch a performance by a phenomenal individual like Babyface… it puts everything in perspective.

He has given so much.

Only recently, he gave a surprise performance at the Black Enterprise showcase and to the crowd’s amazement, had brought out one of the Debarges.

As guests, my wife and I watched and listened to a living legend – Babyface – a moment in time, a few videos episodes of what it was and what it will continue to be with our thoughts and prayers.

So let’s all continue to pray for those individuals who are struggling to deal with coronavirus and all who have been impacted by this raging global crisis.