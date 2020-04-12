Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber blasted for bragging about wealth during COVID-19

Wealthy celebrities Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber are getting pummeled on Twitter after they videotaped themselves discussing how they don’t need to apologize for their wealth during these precarious times.

On an Instagram Live episode shared on Twitter, pop culture icons Jenner and Bieber, who appeared with his wife Haley, talked about how fortunate they were to be wealthy during this tumultuous coronavirus outbreak.

After Bieber, 26, asked Kendall, 24, how she was adjusting to her renovated mansion, she exclaimed, “Oh my God it’s literally my favorite place on the planet. I worked for so long to get it to the point it’s at. I renovated it for like a year.”

Bieber then uttered a thought that ignited Twitter outrage.

“How blessed are we to be able to like — a lot of people obviously in this time have a crappy situation,” he said. “You know, they look at us and obviously, we’ve worked hard for where we’re at, so it’s like, you can’t feel bad for the things we have.”

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and model added: “I think about it all the time.”

Fans were incensed that while Jenner and Bieber brag on their wealth, others are forking over substantial stacks towards combating this global cataclysm. The list includes Rihanna ($5M), Oprah Winfrey ($10M), Twitter founder Jack Dorsey ($1B for charity, $400K towards food banks and another $4M with Rihanna for domestic violence during coronavirus) and many others.

Bieber, who was called “worm” brained and “tone-deaf,” continued his incredulous conversation, saying: “But I think, just us taking that time to acknowledge that there are people who are really crippling is important.”

Twitter users were quick and pointed in their denunciations of the rich friends, Bieber and Jenner. Check out a sampling of the lambasting below:

I cannot take it anymore with celebs and influencers making COVID comments. Maybe just be a human — you are not an expert. Shut up and bake banana bread and stay home. — Seth Travis (@sethtravis) April 10, 2020

Thank god they’re “acknowledging” us. SO GRATEFUL. Suddenly my debts are wiped clear and im no longer unemployed — joshua (@joshcharles_21) April 10, 2020

i’m sure all the newly unemployed are grateful to know justin bieber thought about them being poor — donky🌹☭ (@phattdonk) April 6, 2020

Kendall’s silence when Justin said we worked hard for where we’re at cuz she knows she didn’t and was just born into fame and money LMAO — farm wife (@urratgirl) April 10, 2020

omgg can we please cancel what’s left of justin — Let me B Frank (@briandfrankjr) April 10, 2020

That Justin Bieber live could be such a funny skit about tone deaf celebrities — olema (@olemaaa) April 11, 2020