NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother passes from coronavirus

The mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns has succumbed to complications from the coronavirus, according to ESPN

Jacqueline Cruz-Towns was only 58.

On March 25, 2020, Towns, an NBA All-Star for the Minnesota Timberwolves, shared an emotional video on Instagram revealing that his mother and father had both been stricken by the virus. Although his father eventually got better, his mother was in a medically induced coma and had been placed on a ventilator.

“She just wasn’t getting better,” Towns said in the video. “Her fever was never cutting from 103, [it would] maybe go down to 101.9 with the meds, then [it would] immediately spike back up during the night. She was very uncomfortable. Her lungs were getting worse, her cough was getting worse. She was deteriorating.”

On Monday, April 13, the Towns family released a statement: “Jackie was many things to many people — a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.”

The NBA suspended play one month ago without a timetable of when it would resume or conclude the season.

Following news of Jacqueline Cruz-Towns’ passing, many in the NBA world shared their condolences.


A.R. Shaw
