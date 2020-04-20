Offset reveals he lost a family member to COVID-19

Offset has lost a relative to the coronavirus.

The 28-year-old rapper revealed the heartbreaking news on social media over the weekend and asked his fans to “pray” for his family during such a difficult time.

Taking to his Instagram Story, he wrote: “Smfh this corona s— done killed my great uncle… Rip uncle jerry damn man (sic)”

He later shared a photo of a jacket with a stitched-on cross, adding: “Pray for my family”

The sad passing comes after Offset recently admitted he doesn’t want another baby just yet with wife Cardi B — whom he married in September 2017 — because he wants her to “stay focused” on her music.

The couple welcomed daughter Kulture Kiari into the world in July 2018, and the Migos star explained there are no plans to expand their family further right now because his partner is busy working on her second album.

Asked about the possibility of another baby, he told Us Weekly magazine: “Nah, I want [Cardi] to stay focused. She’s on her album. I don’t think that would be fair to her fans or her or her career. So nah, not right now.

“Just let her get her second album out and get her a big tour behind that and just spread her wings a little bit more. She’s not new, but she’s new.”

