Naomi Campbell says she can’t leave house before doing 2 things

Naomi Campbell can’t leave the house without doing two things.

The 49-year-old supermodel has opened up about her daily routine and insisted she has to say her prayers when she wakes up before she does anything else.

Speaking to fashion booking agent Camilla Lowther on an Instagram Live chat, she said: “That’s just an automatic. Get up. Hit the floor. Pray.

“I can’t leave the house without showering. [There are] lots of things that I … can’t leave the house without — when I can leave the house.”

Campbell — who also revealed “presume is so important” to her routine — recently discussed her diet and confessed she only eats one proper meal every day.

She explained: “I eat my lunch. Lunch is my dinner because I really only eat once a day … Sunday is my treat, so I’ll make desserts, my cakes and puddings.”

Meanwhile, Campbell previously insisted she doesn’t “starve” herself, but there will be days where she doesn’t eat anything because she doesn’t feel like it.

