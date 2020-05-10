Next Verzuz battle is set after Erykah Badu and Jill Scott shut down IG

The Twitterverse is still coming down from its high after the royal battle between Jill Scott and Erykah Badu on Instagram Live on Saturday, May 9 that attracted more than 725,000 fans. But music fans are eagerly anticipating next week’s Verzuz match up.

According to the architects of the phenomenally successful Verzuz battle, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, rap stars Ludacris and Nelly will battle it out for supremacy on Saturday evening, May 16.

Swizz Beatz & Timbaland essentially confirm Ludacris vs. Nelly next weekend! pic.twitter.com/L0KagOw6pO — James Fauntleroy Stan Account (@yoyotrav) May 10, 2020

Both Midwest-rooted rappers boast a stack of popular hits to choose from and a very loyal following who are sure to tune in.

In this corner, you have Luda, 42, who was born Christopher Brian Bridges in Champaign, Illinois, before he moved to Atlanta as a child. He started out as the popular deejay Chris Lova Lova at a radio station and used the platform to increase his profile and leverage the expensive equipment to help make his debut album Incognegro and follow-up Back for the First Time. The latter contained the smash hits “What’s Your Fantasy?” and “Southern Hospitality.” He is the founder of Disturbing Tha Peace record label and the esteemed Ludacris Foundation.

Nelly, 45, was born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. in Austin, Texas, before moving to St. Louis as a kid. He joined the St. Lunatics in 1993 and got a solo deal with Universal Records in 1999. His debut album, Country Grammar, featured the hit single “Ride Wit Me.” The crossover album went on to sell over eight million copies in the U.S. alone.

Fans have alternated between getting excited about the upcoming battle and outright choosing sides.

Nelly isn't in the same league as Ludacris. This "battle" will be a massacre… …and I would love to see it lol https://t.co/YfVejJxBZb — Socialistancing (@angryblkhoemo) May 10, 2020

This how me and the squad pullin up to Nelly vs Ludacris next week pic.twitter.com/TC4GuwTVKn — dontcomeforthedon (@dayothegemini) May 10, 2020

luda vs nelly next week, you say? pic.twitter.com/il7Iu9DdAQ — doreen st. félix (@dstfelix) May 10, 2020

The bros linking up at the Luda / Nelly battle pic.twitter.com/fakRZecSaV — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) May 10, 2020

For The Record, Ludacris Clearly About To Win This Battle Against Nelly But Y’all Not Gon Tweak On Nelly Like My Mans A Goofy Or Sum — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) May 10, 2020