Tekashi 6ix9ine can’t give money away as foundation rejects his $200K donation
Tekashi 6ix9ine posted a touching message on his Instagram page where he encouraged people who’ve been blessed to look out for others. He understands that, during the global pandemic, there are massive amounts of people who need help getting along on a daily basis. With all the negative attention swirling around his name, the rapper born Daniel Hernandez, made known his desire to help end hunger for children by leading $200k to the No Kid Hungry Foundation.
His representatives have since been informed that the foundation has no interest in accepting his donation.
@nokidhungry rather take food out the mouth of these innocent children I never seen something so cruel
“We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation,” said Laura Washburn, the director of strategic communications. “As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.”
The 24-year-old recently released informant has since posted his disappointment with the foundation’s decision.
During this pandemic I understand we have nurses and frontline Hero’s who risk there life daily to save others. But NEVER forget the children & families who depend on OUR PUBLIC schools for daily meals and nutritions to keep our future leaders growing to their best potential. To every influencer out there REMEMBER if you are blessed GOD gave you that blessing not just for YOU but also TO HELP OTHERS 🙌🏼 GOD FIRST