Musician Erica Terry teaches artists how to make it big in any market

There is a misconception out there that you have to go to Los Angeles or Atlanta to make it big in the entertainment industry, however, musician Erica Terry says there are gems everywhere.

Erica Terry recently linked up with rolling out‘s CEO Munson Steed to talk about her music and how she uses her Soul Sessions platform to give up-and-coming artists a way to connect and grow.

Check out what Terry had to say in the Creative Class.

Tell our rolling out family who you are and what you do.

My name is Erica Terry, and I am a Chicago native. Essentially, I am a lover of music [and] all things music-related, whether it’s writing, whether it’s singing or just amplifying other people and giving them a platform to express themselves. I love the arts, and I focus on music a lot. I also dabble in poetry, too.

Share with our audience how you use your platform to amplify other artists?

Soul Sessions is really a platform for emerging artists that happens once a month. It is a live event. We want [Soul Sessions] to be a platform that people can use to build a new fan base so that music lovers can tap into some of the talent that’s within the city. I believe there’s this misconception that you have to go … to LA or Atlanta to find talent, but we have some gems here in Chicago. The platform is really giving them a sense of community so that they can feel together. Again, a lot of the times, it just seems like resources are scarce or everybody has this individual mindset. Soul Sessions hopes to bridge that gap and really give people a way to communicate with those who love music and give those who love music a way to touch their artists.

