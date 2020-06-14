B. Simone trashed for alleged plagiarism and anti-looter stance

Tis’ the season for the formidable “cancel culture” that is steadily stacking up the body count on a daily basis in America. Several celebrities have been pummeled into oblivion for controversial statements related to the uprising following the passing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

B. Simone, 30, is the latest victim to be accosted by the social media police after she made several posts or statements that angered fans.

The rapper, singer and comedian had already caused quite a few dust storms recently when she was accused of dismissing and demeaning a “9-to-5” man because he couldn’t understand her life:

Lmaoooooo I just want thoughts. & CEOs clock in & out, it’s just called a salary. pic.twitter.com/zvuNxy8hp5 — Shaad. (@DJShaadSmooth) June 8, 2020

B. Simone also incited anger when, just after the national insurrection over Floyd’s killing on Memorial Day, she provided this viewpoint over the anger displayed in America, particularly by Black females.

I’m not living to please man I’m here to please God at the end of the day i am a CHRISTIAN ! I’m God fearing i have to answer to Him ! I’m going to ask myself WWJD not what would an angry black woman do ! I am angry but i am also trying to be Godly — B.Simone (@TheBSimone) May 31, 2020

These aforementioned episodes provided a veritable tidal wave of fan anger that submerged B. Simone when she allegedly stole passages for her current book and passed it off as her own.

On Saturday, June 13, it was revealed that B. Simone and her team allegedly plagiarized from other content creators for her book, Baby Girl: Manifest the Life You Want.

She was immediately put on full-furnace blast by Boss Girl Bloggers via Twitter.

‘Would love for @TheBSimone to STOP taking small content creators’ hardwork and selling it as her own!!! Disgusting. This is not entrepreneurship. This is PLAGIARIZING.’

B.Simone’s ‘book’ is soooo plagiarised. Her Turnitin similarity percentage would be 90% in red🙃 pic.twitter.com/kwi8WXMgGn — Youtube: Kristabouj_ (@kristabouj) June 14, 2020

B Simone is a prime example of wanting fast money and not creating QUALITY work. How you don’t know your “team” plagiarized AT LEAST 3 pages by two different authors?? — alexis. (@LexEthridge) June 14, 2020

This message is for b Simone 🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/HaMKKRuZOK — bigbadbinooo (@sheabuttababeey) June 14, 2020

B. Simone sitting up at 3 am when she get back on Twitter and realize we know she plagiarized her scrapbook from a white woman pic.twitter.com/KZIWjYJtiN — Charity (@Charitqy) June 14, 2020