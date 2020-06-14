 Skip to content

B. Simone trashed for alleged plagiarism and anti-looter stance

By Terry Shropshire | June 14, 2020 |

B. Simone (Image source: Instagram – @thebsimone)

Tis’ the season for the formidable “cancel culture” that is steadily stacking up the body count on a daily basis in America. Several celebrities have been pummeled into oblivion for controversial statements related to the uprising following the passing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

B. Simone, 30, is the latest victim to be accosted by the social media police after she made several posts or statements that angered fans.

The rapper, singer and comedian had already caused quite a few dust storms recently when she was accused of dismissing and demeaning a “9-to-5” man because he couldn’t understand her life:

B. Simone also incited anger when, just after the national insurrection over Floyd’s killing on Memorial Day, she provided this viewpoint over the anger displayed in America, particularly by Black females.

These aforementioned episodes provided a veritable tidal wave of fan anger that submerged B. Simone when she allegedly stole passages for her current book and passed it off as her own.

On Saturday, June 13, it was revealed that B. Simone and her team allegedly plagiarized from other content creators for her book, Baby Girl: Manifest the Life You Want.

She was immediately put on full-furnace blast by Boss Girl Bloggers via Twitter.

‘Would love for @TheBSimone to STOP taking small content creators’ hardwork and selling it as her own!!! Disgusting. This is not entrepreneurship. This is PLAGIARIZING.’


