Netflix announces $120M donation to HBCUs
As many companies have made blanket statements about their views on racial inequality, police brutality, and the Black Lives Matter movement following the killing of George Floyd and numerous protests around the country, Netflix has made its support very clear.
The entertainment company that was among the first to speak out is now taking its commitment to the next level.
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, and his wife Patty Quillin, announced on Wednesday that they are donating $120 million to historically Black colleges and universities HBCUs.
To be silent is to be complicit.
Black lives matter.
We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up.
— Netflix (@netflix) May 30, 2020
The gift is the largest ever contribution by an individual in support of scholarships at HBCUs. The donation will be equally divided into three parts so that $40 million will go to Morehouse College, $40 million to Spelman College, and $40 million to the UNCF.
Morehouse receives $40 million donation from philanthropists Patty Quillin and Reed Hastings, the largest single donation in the College’s 153-year history. @ProfThomas pic.twitter.com/U1HHYs9YPB
— Morehouse College (@Morehouse) June 17, 2020
Netflix has also established a Black Lives Matter category on the platform to make finding relevant shows and movies more accessible. There you can find “Dear White People,” Ava DuVernay’s 13th, Malcolm X and more.