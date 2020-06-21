D.L. Hughley diagnosed with coronavirus after fainting on stage (video)
Kings of Comedy alum D.L. Hughley told his fan base that he learned that he had contracted the coronavirus after he fainted at his stand-up show and was rushed to the hospital.
Publicist Yvette Shearer for Los Angeles native Darryl Lynn Hughley initially told CNN the 57-year-old comedic actor and former host of BET’s “Comic View” had collapsed from extreme exhaustion during his comedy set in Nashville, Tennessee. But later he told his nearly two million Instagram and 540 Twitter fans that he learned he had contracted COVID-19 after physicians performed a battery of tests.
“I was what they call asymptomatic,” Hughley relayed on Twitter and IG. “I didn’t have flu-like symptoms, I didn’t have shortness of breath, I didn’t have difficulty breathing, I didn’t have a cough, I didn’t have a low-grade fever. I still don’t have a fever. I didn’t have a loss of smell or taste, apparently, I just lost consciousness.”
After his test came back positive for the coronavirus, the star of “The D.L. Hughley Show,” “The Hughleys” and Soul Plane said he would retire to his hotel room to be sequestered from the public for the next two weeks.
“Well thank you for your prayers and your well wishes and a few more of them wouldn’t hurt, so hopefully I won’t develop symptoms. Maybe this is as bad as it gets,” he wrote.
Listen to Hughley’s message to his concerned fans as well as support from fellow celebs on social media.
#ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr
— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 21, 2020
