D.L. Hughley diagnosed with coronavirus after fainting on stage (video)

Kings of Comedy alum D.L. Hughley told his fan base that he learned that he had contracted the coronavirus after he fainted at his stand-up show and was rushed to the hospital.

Publicist Yvette Shearer for Los Angeles native Darryl Lynn Hughley initially told CNN the 57-year-old comedic actor and former host of BET’s “Comic View” had collapsed from extreme exhaustion during his comedy set in Nashville, Tennessee. But later he told his nearly two million Instagram and 540 Twitter fans that he learned he had contracted COVID-19 after physicians performed a battery of tests.

“I was what they call asymptomatic,” Hughley relayed on Twitter and IG. “I didn’t have flu-like symptoms, I didn’t have shortness of breath, I didn’t have difficulty breathing, I didn’t have a cough, I didn’t have a low-grade fever. I still don’t have a fever. I didn’t have a loss of smell or taste, apparently, I just lost consciousness.”