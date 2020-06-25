Janelle Monáe reveals how filming upcoming movie on a plantation affected her

Janelle Monáe found it “triggering” filming Antebellum at a plantation.

The 34-year-old actress and singer plays the role of Veronica Henley, an author who is transported back to the 19th century as a slave in Southern America, in the upcoming horror movie.

And the conversations she heard at the plantation affected her so much she couldn’t even speak to her family.

She said: “I brought all of my ancestors home with me.

“And we were filming most of the stuff at night on a plantation, and I felt everything.”

The Hidden Figures star admitted in hindsight it was an “unhealthy” experience to go through.

She added to The Hollywood Reporter: “There were just certain conversations even at craft services that if I heard would be triggering for me.

“I couldn’t even talk to my family sometimes. It was kind of unhealthy when I think back.”

Monáe’s alter ego is taken back in time to come face-to-face with her ancestors after speaking out about systemic racism.

Meanwhile, the “Homecoming” actress was involved with the recent Black Lives Matter protests — which were sparked following the death of unarmed African American man George Floyd — and urged people to “stand up” and use their voices to fight against systemic racism.

She said: “We need you. We need more people inside these places, inside these police precincts and these buildings, to stand up. And to be marching. And to be right there with us.”

Monáe recently revealed she started her production company to ensure that she and other Black women have “freedom and choice” in their movie roles.

She explained: “I have a company now called Wonderland Pictures, and we hope to be bringing Steven Spielberg, George Lucas trilogy-level science fiction franchises to the world.

“Obviously, I’m a Black woman, so I’m always gonna bring that take to whatever it is I do. I’m ready to start getting those scripts that the Johnny Depps were given and that the Julia Roberts were getting. And I’m ready to see other women of color have that same freedom and choice to make decisions about their characters.”