Mary J. Blige launches new Italian wine collection

Mary J. Blige is joining the growing list of celebrities who have ventured into the wine business.

The queen of R&B, who has long provided us with the musical soundtracks to our lives, has launched Sun Goddess Wines.

She made the announcement Monday, June 29, 2020, on Instagram.

“It’s finally here! @sungoddesswines I’ve been creating this for 3 years now and I hope this brings you some joy during these trying times,” the Grammy Award-winning singer wrote in a post to her 4.5 million followers.

Blige, 49, explained why she chose the name Sun Goddess for her wine collection.

“The name SUN GODDESS evokes powerful childhood memories that I carry with me today,” Blige said. “I’ve always loved the sun, and as a child, I always tried to capture the sun’s warmth and energy. It was magical to me, and it’s with that spirit, that my mom began calling me ‘Sun Goddess.'”

Sun Goddess Wines are being cultivated by the prestigious, international Fantinel Winery in Italy. The brand will offer an Italian Pinot Grigio Ramato, which is similar to a rosé, as well as an Italian Sauvignon Blanc.

The wines, which will retail for $19.99, are available for online pre-order in New York, New Jersey and Europe. The Sun Goddess Wine collection will be available worldwide in August.

To purchase, go to www.wine.com.