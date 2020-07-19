Breonna Taylor was alive for 5 minutes after being shot but got no treatment

Though she was reportedly alive for five to six minutes after being mortally wounded from a hail of police bullets, Breonna Taylor received no immediate treatment from the Louisville cops on March 13, sparking a lawsuit.

Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, has filed suit against the Louisville Metro Police officers Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, according to CNN. Hankinson has since been terminated from the force.

The 26-year-old EMT worker was unarmed at 1 a.m. when the cops busted into her home on a signed no-knock warrant in search of drugs. When her boyfriend, licensed gun carrier Kenneth Walker, fired toward the door because he thought they were being robbed, the cops returned 20 rounds in his direction, striking Taylor at least five times and killing her. No drugs were found.

Despite the fact that Taylor’s injuries were most likely not survivable, the cops nevertheless did nothing to help her for 20 minutes, according to the lawsuit, sparking the legal action by her mother.

“Breonna, who was unarmed in her hallway, was struck by several rounds of gunfire. She was not killed immediately. Rather, she lived for another five to six minutes before ultimately succumbing to her injuries on the floor of her home,” the lawsuit alleges.

However, the Jefferson County Coronor Barbara Weakley-Jones claims in an interview with the Louisville Courrier-Journal that “Taylor likely died within a minute of being shot and couldn’t have been saved.”

The boyfriend, Walker, was initially charged with attempted murder for shooting one of the officers in the leg during the surprise entry. A judge, however, dismissed the charge.