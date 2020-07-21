Elise Neal cites Will and Jada as reason she left ‘All of Us’ show (video)

Actress Elise Neal, one of the stars of the defunct sitcom “All of Us,” blames Will Smith and wife Jada as the reasons why she quit the show during its pinnacle.

Neal, 54, said the Hollywood heavyweight couple that is Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, who created “All of Us,” spread their unhappiness onto the set like a communicable virus and created a toxic environment for all.

“If someone is unhappy, they spread that unhappiness to others. I wasn’t happy on that set because people treated me in a way I could tell they were unhappy. Bottom line is, their marriage, they decided what their marriage is going to be, they decided that a long time ago,” Neal, 54, said. “I’m not involved in their marriage, they know what’s going on in their marriage if they decide they are gonna come together, and that’s the type of marriage that they want and they’re okay with that. We are not able to judge that.”

Neal made the biting remarks on the “Hip Hop Uncensored Podcast” in wake of the infamous Pinkett Smith reveal that she had an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina. Pinkett Smith, 48, admitted she was married at the time of the illicit affair with Alsina, 27, in 2016, even though she was separated from Will Smith, 51, who had vowed he was done with her.

Neal said their marriage was already in a downward spiral when they created and centered the show “All of Us” around their marriage. The half-hour sitcom ran from 2003 – 2007 and starred LisaRaye and Duane Martin, but Neal did not stick around for very long.

“I have had a lot of fun on other jobs that I’ve done, and a lot of people know I exited that set early. And yeah I’m going to be happy to say, ‘yeah I miss the money,’ but I didn’t miss not coming to work happy. I was not happy because they were not happy, and I wasn’t being treated fairly because they were not happy.”

