Nicki Minaj fans enraged by Megan Thee Stallion’s duet with Cardi B

By Terry Shropshire | August 5, 2020 |

Megan Thee Stallion (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Many Nicki Minaj fans are feeling some kind of way that her former collaboration partner, Megan Thee Stallion, is now hopping on a duet with Minaj’s adversary, Cardi B.

The song that Megan and Cardi have belted out, “WAP,” is set to drop on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, and some Minaj fans are expressing their extreme displeasure on social media.

One Twitter fan raged at the Houston-based Megan Jovon Ruth Pete: “meg is confusing fa me, y the 1st time you get on live w/ Nicki you say, “I’m bout 2 WRITE sum s—” to shade ol girl & get validation from Nicki but now you got a song with her? I’m not mad at her because Nicki is who I stan & my coins being spend on her but …”

Some Minaj fans were revolting enough to suggest that since Megan, 25, had the audacity to do a song with the 27-year-old Cardi, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, that they were glad Megan was shot, allegedly by rapper Torey Lanez.

 

Other fans think that Minaj fans are doing way too much in these streets pertaining to Megan Thee Stallion:

 

This is not to say that Cardi loyalists aren’t immersing themselves in pettiness as well:



