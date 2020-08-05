Nicki Minaj fans enraged by Megan Thee Stallion’s duet with Cardi B

Many Nicki Minaj fans are feeling some kind of way that her former collaboration partner, Megan Thee Stallion, is now hopping on a duet with Minaj’s adversary, Cardi B.

The song that Megan and Cardi have belted out, “WAP,” is set to drop on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, and some Minaj fans are expressing their extreme displeasure on social media.

One Twitter fan raged at the Houston-based Megan Jovon Ruth Pete: “meg is confusing fa me, y the 1st time you get on live w/ Nicki you say, “I’m bout 2 WRITE sum s—” to shade ol girl & get validation from Nicki but now you got a song with her? I’m not mad at her because Nicki is who I stan & my coins being spend on her but …”

I'm feeling a little Tory Lanez atp 🌚 #MeganTheeStallion #CardiB #cardi I'm disgusted. how could Meg hop on a song with that untalented bird 🙄 @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/4gDHEODmLM — Meghan Davis (@xmegsx1) August 4, 2020

Some Minaj fans were revolting enough to suggest that since Megan, 25, had the audacity to do a song with the 27-year-old Cardi, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, that they were glad Megan was shot, allegedly by rapper Torey Lanez.

so lemme get this straight… yall are so mad at meg for collabing with cardi that ur saying ur glad she got shot? if this cardi & meg collab got u that mad u clearly need help. something isnt right in ur head. this is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/o8gEYoDvXX — 𝓈𝓊𝑔𝒶𝓇𝒷𝑜𝑜𝑔𝑒𝓇👱🏻‍♀️ (@chilethemelanin) August 4, 2020

This is why Nicki is smart she didn’t do too much with meg on live when she said “im finna go write some sht” cause she knew better than that! I just think this is weird, what purpose does this collab serve other than controversy about Nicki. pic.twitter.com/tcFS1QU5GH — DeVonté Fuller ♈ (@DeVonteFuller_) August 4, 2020

Other fans think that Minaj fans are doing way too much in these streets pertaining to Megan Thee Stallion:

I assure you guys, Nicki probably does not give a fvck that ole girl and meg are collabing pic.twitter.com/YLcifcboq4 — Chanel Harajuku✨ (@ChanelHarajuku) August 4, 2020

cancelling meg is excessive. just ignore the song like we ignore when nicki collabs w 6pedophilerapistracist9 pic.twitter.com/WQhH1ShV9P — bb thickumz (@heymissmamas) August 4, 2020

You guys were ok with Nicki getting her hair done by someone Tae does not fw but want to get mad when Meg works with cardi? pic.twitter.com/W1sGnLBRhQ — BIG BOOTY GRACIEEEEE😗 (@GracePanou) August 4, 2020

This is not to say that Cardi loyalists aren’t immersing themselves in pettiness as well: