Herman Cain’s Twitter account downplays COVID-19 threat following his death

Whoever is tweeting from Herman Cain’s account apparently is pushing an agenda that’s on par with the rhetoric often spewed by the commander-in-chief.

On Monday morning, Aug. 31, 2020, the media picked up on a tweet from Cain’s Twitter account, @TheChainGang, that downplayed the severity of COVID-19.

Here’s a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet shared by several sources on Twitter, including Forbes reporter Lisette Voytko:

Lots of people pointing out the irony in this now-deleted Herman Cain tweet. pic.twitter.com/5Wtgi2ZS7U — Lisette Voytko (@lisettevoytko) August 31, 2020

Ironically, Cain reportedly died from the virus weeks after attending a rally for the current U.S. president in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. During the event, held at the BOK Center, many of the attendees did not wear face masks or practice social distancing. Officials in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, reported a surge in people testing positive for COVID-19 after the rally, according to the Tulsa Health Department.

Cain, 74, would pass away from complications of the virus on July 30. “You’re never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning,” wrote Dan Calabrese, the editor for Cain’s website, HermanCain.com. “Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away.”

But despite his death, the person behind Cain’s Twitter account recently tweeted, “It looks like the virus is not as deadly as the mainstream media first made it out to be.”

However, the U.S continues to suffer mightily from the virus.

According to The New York Times, more than 6 million Americans have contracted the virus and over 183,000 have died.