Serial entrepreneur Tere Tatiana shares her old school philosophy for success

Tereion Tatiana Henry is a serial entrepreneur.

She graduated from Claflin University with a degree in public relations before becoming a government contractor in Afghanistan.

In addition, she owns a hair business Labeled Blu Collections, Labeled Blu Realty, a trucking company, Labeled Blu Transportation and Southern Hospitality Adult Daycare Facility.

We spoke with Henry about starting and managing her various businesses.

What inspired you to start these various businesses?

With the adult daycare facility, my mom and I are like co-owners. She’s doing the day to day functions. She’s a phenomenal woman. I always wanted to help my community, especially with mental health, even if it’s just allowing our clients to have a little break from the day to day actions they have to do. It’s a lot of pressure having to take care of mentally challenged and elderly people. My mom talked me into pursuing trucking. When I first got into the business, it was horrible and I had the worst experience ever. It molded me to be able to be in a position where I am today. People automatically think that if you are a pretty girl or if you are shaped a certain [way] that you’re supposed to be doing certain things and I always wanted to break that norm.

Read more on the next page.