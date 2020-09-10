Jesseca Dupart elevates her empire while inspiring others

Jesseca Dupart is the walking definition of a boss. Besides leading a multimillion-dollar beauty empire, Dupart is balancing being in a loving relationship with rap star Da Brat and giving back to her hometown, New Orleans.

Dupart was a hairdresser for 20 years before she took a chance on creating hair products. Armed with a personality as colorful as her brand, Kaleidoscope, she attacked social media with comedic skits poking fun at women who had lost their “edges” due to wearing sew-ins and quick weaves incorrectly. While the issue wasn’t funny, the skits were, and soon Dupart was laughing all the way to the bank while helping women regain thick, healthy hair. Dupart insists that her creativity and consistency are the key ingredients that have led to her success as a beauty boss.

How did you manage to use your popularity on Instagram to make millions for your brand?

I always say, “Don’t be popular for free.” If you are blessed enough to have people that follow you, they are following you for a reason. Those followers want to support what you are doing. It’s on you to give them something to follow you for. I started this before Instagram switched up the algorithm and your followers saw your content. Things have changed now.

Is there anything else that you feel has been instrumental in leading to the level of success you’ve achieved?

No matter how big I get or how much I make, I know I’m never too big to learn. The way I am, I’ll listen to someone who has made millions because it’s obvious they have the information I need, but I’ll also listen to someone who doesn’t have that type of success. You never know who can give you a nugget that can help your business. I’ll never be so successful that I’m not open to hearing something new.

You’ve partnered with Walmart, so your products will be available in its stores across the country in 2021. What is your advice to other beauty entrepreneurs who dream of that level of partnership for their brands?

You have to be ready for Walmart. I believe everything I’ve experienced and learned leading up to now prepared us for this opportunity. It wasn’t supposed to come years ago because I wasn’t ready for it back then. I’ve done Targets and been in beauty supply stores, and I’m not saying Walmart is better than that; it’s just a different type of opportunity. You have to realize a corporation like that isn’t going to lose. So, for example, if they buy $50,000 from you and you only sell $20,000, then you owe that remaining $30,000. You have to really know your demographic and have an airtight marketing plan in order to take on this type of opportunity.

You’re planning to launch another brand, Soulfed, this fall. What makes this product different than Kaleidoscope and the Unicorn collection, which debuts in October?

I’m excited about Unicorn and Soulfed. I’ve done all this with Kaleidoscope, but we were selling products that weren’t really the most popular hair care products. I haven’t done products just to maintain your hair; we’ve focused on crisis. Soulfed is a line that is designed to be the equivalent of soul food for your hair.

