Tory Lanez sued for alleged beat down of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ star

Tory Lanez is facing another legal issue due to alleged violence on Sept. 18 against “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star Prince, whose real name is Christopher Harty, according to TMZ.

In the lawsuit, Harty claims that Lanez and his crew beat him down at a Miami nightclub in November 2019. Lanez allegedly approached Hart and swung his fist at Harty after the two had a verbal altercation.

Although the punch did not connect, Lanez was able to back Harty into a corner with his security team and entourage behind him. Harty says that Lanez and his crew punched, kicked, and stomped on him inside the club.

The lawsuit comes as Lanez is facing backlash for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

On Thursday evening, Aug. 20, 2020, Megan Thee Stallion shared who shot her in the foot for the first time during a gut-wrenching chat on Instagram Live.

“You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s—,” she said, referring to Lanez. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it.”

Megan revealed that she initially decided to remain quiet because she felt police officers could have possibly shot and killed her or Lanez.

“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she said.

Lanez remains under investigation, but he has yet to be charged in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. His team has yet to respond to the lawsuit by Harty.