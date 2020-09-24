Black veterans join forces to launch True Products detergent company

If you’re looking to support Black businesses and are in the market for a new laundry detergent then True Products may be for you.

True Products is a startup manufacturing and distribution company that specializes in household cleaning supplies. The business was launched in 2012 by two U. S. Army veterans — Ali B. Muhammad and Abdur-Rahim Shaheed — and their longtime friend Malik Saleem.

The corporation, which is headquartered in Atlanta, is known for its highly concentrated, eco-friendly True Detergent.

Rolling out spoke with the three co-founders about starting and maintaining their business.

What was the inspiration behind creating True Products?

Muhammad: To fulfill a need for the masses of people. Everybody has to wash clothes. Knowing that we don’t have that many products on the market as African American people, it was our desire to make a good product that you can use and continue to use. We have laundry detergent, a free and clear detergent, and a fabric softener that is made from 97 percent cotton seeds. We plan to add more products in the future.

What makes True Products different from others on the market?

Shaheed: All of our products are plant-based. It is four times more concentrated. It gives you a powerful clean without using as much detergent as other major brands, so it saves you money. That’s how we developed our products for the market. We will continue to bring new powerful products to the market.

