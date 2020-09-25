Travis Scott drops M.I.A. and Young Thug collab, ‘Franchise’ (video)

Travis Scott has released his M.I.A. and Young Thug-featuring single, “Franchise.”

The hip-hop superstar pays homage to the 2004 song “White Tee” by Atlanta group Dem Franchize Boyz on the track and had planned on naming it after the original.

He told Apple Music: “We just naturally, it was just always just calling it ‘White Tee.’ Just like I think I was like the first bar made and we was making a song. It was just like hard and just you peep with me and him and we talk about it. I just, we still call it like ‘White Tee’ and s— like that. ‘Franchise’ is always like the name, I think we have on the board for it and it was just fire. We had like a couple circled names we always thought was dope. So, you know, we just went with them, you know. So now you know, it’s just like names is always … so that’s the joint though, man. I f— with it heavy. ”

The music video for “Franchise” was debuted at a select number IMAX cinemas before showings of Tenet.

The rapper recorded “The Plan” for the soundtrack to Christopher Nolan’s action-thriller.

The filmmaker recently admitted the song was the “final piece” of the Tenet puzzle.

He said: “His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle.

“His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Goransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound.”

Meanwhile, Scott recently vowed to help instigate societal change “in any way.”

The “Sicko Mode” hitmaker is relieved the wider world is growing to understand the injustices and inequality the Black community faces and now he knows they are “listening,” he wants to do whatever he can to make a long-lasting difference.

He said: “That means we got a voice to try to make change. People are listening, you know what I mean?

“And we want to try to make sure they understand that I’m a tool. Allow me to help in any way. Let me know where we got to go show up.

“It’s a big picture. It’s like a lot of groundwork we got to do.

“You’re trying to get to a point where people are finally seeing the oppression that’s been happening and overlooked, and that we, as a culture, have been fighting through every day.

“I mean, look how many leaders we have in the Black community.”

