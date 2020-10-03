Cam Newton will not play Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton will be sidelined on Oct. 4 after testing positive for the coronavirus. On Oct. 2, the New England Patriots shared that a player tested positive for COVID-19. However, they did not reveal the player’s name.

On Oct. 3, the NFL Network reported that Newton was the player and would not play as the team faces off against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots have tested other players and there has yet to be any additional positive results. But new positive results can come days later as evidence of what occurred with the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans were forced to postpone their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after multiple players tested positive.

The Atlanta Falcons also sidelined rookie A.J. Terrell after he tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Newton’s positive results come at a time when he was solidifying his come back in the NFL. After battling injuries last season and being ignored by most NFL teams when he became a free agent in 2019, Newton has led the Patriots to a 2-1 record with impressive plays on the ground and in the air.