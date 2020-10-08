Travis Scott Cactus Jack meal increases McDonald’s sales in spite of pandemic

Rapper Travis Scott has increased McDonald’s sales by 4.8 percent with his Cactus Jack meal deal.

The 29-year-old rapper collaborated with the fast-food chain with a limited-edition meal deal titled The Cactus Jack Meal — which includes a quarter pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce, fries with BBQ sauce and a Sprite — in the hope of boosting sales after they plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic.

McDonald’s has now revealed that the partnership helped to raise its sales by 4.8 percent compared to the previous year, after they fell by nearly nine percent during the lockdown.

McDonald’s U.S. chief marketing officer Morgan Flatley said: “We’ve been pushing ourselves recently to go beyond our traditional comfort zone.”

The meal deal was available to buy from restaurants across the US from September 8 until last week, with some restaurants reporting an overwhelming demand for The Cactus Jack.

Scott became the second celebrity to collaborate with the chain after Michael Jordan released the McJordan in 1992.

He previously said of the partnership: “I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life. We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”

Alongside the meal deal, Scott also launched merchandise, including a nugget-shaped body pillow, menu-emblazoned rug, a retro-style basketball and accompanying jersey.

Meanwhile, Travis has revealed he’s raising his daughter to be a “strong” young woman.

He shared: “I feel like it’s way more important now to protect young black daughters, women, and make sure they have the knowledge of how to carry themselves, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea, jump out on any activity.

“Now more than ever, they have the vision.”