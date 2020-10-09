Kanye called out for showing ballot of someone who voted for him

Kanye West is being ridiculed on social media after he posted a photo of a voter’s presidential ballot. On Oct. 8, West posted a photo of an official ballot where someone circled the option of “write-in” and voted for West.

The embattled rapper is also nominated in California as the vice-presidential candidate for the American Independent Party, a right-wing group that nominated Rocky De La Fuente for president.

Without West’s consent, the group placed the rapper on California’s ballot alongside De La Fuente with the purpose of taking votes away from Biden, according to De La Fuente’s interview with TMZ.

Friends writing me in 🕊 pic.twitter.com/bC4NvFBWB5 — ye (@kanyewest) October 9, 2020

However, the American Independent Party’s plan to ruin Biden’s election chances will likely not work because California is a state in which the winner captures all 55 of its electoral votes. With California being a traditionally Democratic state, Biden is a big favorite to win the electoral votes on election night.

West, who is running for president as a member of his own “Birthday Party,” appeared to have a complete meltdown during his first campaign speech in Charleston, South Carolina, in July. During the infamous speech, West cried while revealing that he almost encouraged his wife, Kim Kardashian, to abort their first child, North West. He also told the audience, “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other White people.”

Following West’s recent tweet, he was criticized for being reckless in an election that could have a major impact on a generation.

A vote for @kanyewest is a vote for @realDonaldTrump please don't be fooled. — Ma (@yoteacher1234) October 9, 2020

Kanye West stans before they waste their vote for a meme pic.twitter.com/3yH7fk8PXg — room temp water enthusiast (@xviiier) October 9, 2020