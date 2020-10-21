Beyoncé, Rihanna, Gabrielle support to End SARS in Nigeria

The #EndSARS movement in Nigeria has picked up tremendous steam after superstars Beyonce, Rihanna, Gabrielle Union and others joined the fight to end widespread police brutality and killing in Nigeria.

SARS began in 1992 to curb violent crimes and robbery in the West African nation, USA Today reports. However, throngs of citizens took to the streets on Oct. 3, 2020, because they say the anti-robbery police force that is SARS has muted into a corrupt organization that commits acts of mass brutality and killings throughout the country.

According to USA Today, #EndSARS began in 2017 by Nigerian activists. But support has mushroomed in the past two weeks after harrowing footage of SARS brutality reached American shores via social media videos.

“I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria. There has to be an end to SARS,” Beyoncé posted on Instagram on Tuesday. “We have been working on partnerships with youth organizations to support those protesting for change.

Beyoncé was alerted to the state-sponsored carnage by Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage. She sent over the blood-curdling video to “Beyonce and her team” so she could use her international platform, which includes 155 million Instagram followers, to cast the spotlight on the issue.

Another entertainment giant, Rihanna, also joined the growing list of supporters seeking to end SARS. Robyn Fenty, 32, sent this message to her 85 million IG followers and on Twitter.

Think Like a Man and “LA Finest” star Gabrielle Union, who is hardly afraid to rattle cages domestically or abroad, said Nigerian officials can no longer remain silent.

#EndSARS We need everyone's voice to amplify what is going on as we speak!! The world is watching https://t.co/Zk4Dg27IrU — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 20, 2020

Nigerian officials have heard and are responding. Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu said SARS has been shut down as of Oct. 11. However, activists claim the members were reassigned and are still perpetrating vicious violence against citizens.